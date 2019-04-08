FirstRand Foundation contributes to quality education and training in Usakos

Anestemi College and Training Centre in Usakos received a donation of N$100,000 from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, last week.

Revonia Kahivere, CSI Manager of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation said the donation is given to assist the College in raising the bar for the learners and ensuring that they have a better chance of securing meaningful employment, once their training has been successfully completed.

“The name Anestemi means to raise up, because to be born is not a light thing, and we hope that our contribution will assist our youngsters in rising to the challenges and making a success of their life,” she added.

Sylvia Beukes, founder of the Anestemi College and Training Centre expressed her gratitude towards the FirstRandrand Namibia Foundation for the donation. “Your contribution is worth more than the dollar amount given,” she said.

The College offers Hospitality and Tourism, Information and Communication Technology, Office Administration, Cabinet Making and Joinery as well as Agriculture. Periodically, Anestemi offers short courses in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Powerpoint and a Traffic Laws and Driving short course to assist learners in preparing for the Namibian (NATIS) Learner’s Permit test, whether written or oral version.