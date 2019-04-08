Capricorn Group supports capacity building for Central Bankers in Asia

Capricorn Group recently supported capacity building and training for a delegation of Central Bankers in Asia at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Finance seminar.

Horst Simon, a Business Risk Officer in Capricorn Group’s Enterprise Risk Management Department, was invited by the State Bank of Pakistan to deliver the keynote address at a regional seminar hosted by them.

The SAARC Finance seminar on “Internal Audit: Emerging Challenges and Effective Practices in Central Banks” was hosted at the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) in Islamabad from the 27-29th March 2019 and was attended by delegates from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The topic of his address was: “Risk Culture and Technology Risk Management.”

On the second day, Horst also delivered a joint lecture on “The Future of Risk Management” to the seminar delegates and the participants of the international commercial banking and central banking courses at NIBAF where the group included bankers from 20 countries in Africa and Asia.

SAARC Finance is a Network of Central Banks Governors and Finance Secretaries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries and was established in 1998 to open dialogues on macroeconomic policies of the region and sharing mutual experiences and ideas.

Capricorn Group is proud to play a role in the capacity building for Central Bankers in Asia.

Caption: Horst Simon (seated in front), along with delegates from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, at the SAARC Finance seminar on Internal Audit.