Budget Preview: Will Government remain committed to the expenditure ceiling, given that it’s an election year?

By Simonis Storm Securities

The Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein, is expected to deliver his Budget Speech for the financial year 2019/20 to Parliament on Wednesday.

This will be a hard-hitting budget as it will seek to continue with the implementation of the fiscal consolidation framework amidst the upcoming election and deterioration of the economic condition. Revenue remains under threat; thus, we expect clarity on the proposed tax amendments and the tax administration reform.

Revenue to undershoot

SACU has always been a crucial contributor to our revenue (33%), however due to the current economic slowdown in the SACU countries, potential declines in SACU receipts will hurt our revenue in the coming years. We have been advising and continue to advise that the search for other revenue avenues is vital as this will diversify the weighting away from SACU revenue.

We expect revenue to undershoot by 4.2%, 8.2% and 12.6% to N$54.3bn, N$52.9bn and N$53.6bn in 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21, respectively. Our lower projections are underpinned by expected sluggish VAT collection as spending subsides, and declining income taxes on individuals and companies.

If the economic downturn prolongs, we continue to project lower revenue in the coming years. This is on the back of increasing job losses (lower income and VAT revenue), closure of companies (lower corporate tax) and continuous reliance on volatile SACU receipts.

Prudent expenditure re-allocation required

During the midterm budget, the budget allocation to capital expenditure was cut by N$1.8bn, which was channelled to operational expenditure. The focus on developmental projects remains blurred as the operating environment continues to be unattractive and uncompetitive for local and foreign investors. Government investment in developmental projects continues to be undermined. We remain of the view that the expenditure should be channelled to growth creating and return generating capital projects.

Our expectation is for government to continue on its consolidation path and we don’t expect expenditures to edge higher than the MoF’s forecast. However, it being an election year, we will not be surprised if the expenditure ceiling is breached again. With the current spreading of epidemic diseases (such as Hepatitis E), we expect a slight budget increase in the following sectors: health, water infrastructure and sanitation.

Widening deficit path

We expect the budget deficit to widen further to N$10.7 billion in 2018/2019 financial period, which is equivalent to a -5.9% deficit to GDP. We do not foresee significant improvement in the revenue space over the next two years, meanwhile our expenditure remains elevated and unsustainable. Thus, we expect the budget deficit to widen further to N$12.7 billion in 2019/2020 or -6.6% of GDP.

Based on our calculations, the actual budget deficit excluding statutory payments is approximately N$2 billion, however the debt servicing cost makes up 75.9% of the overall deficit (including statutory cost). This will remain high till the redemption of the Eurobond in 2021. Loan guarantees, which are mainly offered to SOE’s, are expected to increase by 15.6% to N$14.8 billion in 2018/2019 financial period. This is further expected to rise to N$17.4 billion in 2020/2021.

In South Africa the Finance Minister has highlighted that stringent measures will be put in place for SOE guarantees. We should also take measures against nonperforming and inefficient SOE’s. The recent chaos around unpaid salaries by some SOE’s could result in higher demand for SOE guarantees.

Debt metrics deteriorating

Debt continues to escalate beyond the pace of economic growth. After a lack of demand for maturities in 2017 and the beginning of 2018, the local asset requirement regulation was changed to reach 45% at the end of March 2019 to increase liquidity in the market. Demand for bonds has increased significantly, with bid to cover ratios increasing to record levels of 5.4 times, currently, from below 1 time on average in 2017 and beginning 2018.

The sad reality is that the FYE2018/19 debt raised domestically is only sufficient to cover the debt servicing cost (N$6.6 billion) leaving only approximately N$1 billion being channelled to the actual deficit. If this persists then we should not expect an increase in debt to have a significant influence on economic growth.

Fuel levies and sin tax

It seems the easy way to increasing tax collection without any major push back from society is by increasing fuel levies and sin taxes. We expect an increase in these two items in the pending budget. Increases in fuel levies will put further strain on already stressed drivers and upward inflationary pressure in transport inflation.

Tax Amendments likely to be implemented at current budget

-Introduction of a 10% withholding tax on dividends paid to residents.

-Re-adjustment of the current tax brackets for Individual Income Tax, reduce the lower bracket tax rate from 18% to 17% and introduce new tax rates of 39% and 40% for individuals earning over N$1.5mn and N$2.5mn respectively.

-Introduction of tax on income derived from commercial activities by charitable, religious, educational and other related types of institutions.

-Phasing out the preferential tax treatment that is only granted to some existing manufacturers.

-W&T deduction changed to 5 years from 3 years. Assessed losses to be capped at 5 years. Thin capitalisation ratio to 3:1.

Sanlam’s 2018 annual results provides testimony to its resilience amid challenging operating conditions and negative investment markets

Sanlam today announced its operational results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018. The Group made significant progress in strategic execution during 2018. This included the acquisition of the remaining 53% stake in SAHAM Finances, the largest transaction concluded in the Group’s 100-year history, and the approval by Sanlam shareholders of a package of Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) transactions that will position the Group well for accelerated growth in its South African home market.

Operational results for 2018 included 14% growth in the value of new life insurance business (VNB) on a consistent economic basis and more than R2 billion in positive experience variances, testimony to Sanlam’s resilience in difficult times.

The Group relies on its federal operating model and diversified profile in dealing with the challenging operating environment, negative investment markets and volatile currencies. Management continues to focus on growing existing operations and extracting value from recent corporate transactions to drive enhanced future growth.

The negative investment market returns and higher interest rates in a number of markets where the Group operates had a negative impact on growth in operating earnings and some other key performance indicators. This was aggravated by weak economic growth in South Africa and Namibia and internal currency devaluations in Angola, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Substantial growth in Santam’s operating earnings (net result from financial services) and satisfactory growth by Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) and Sanlam Corporate offset softer contributions from Sanlam Personal Finance (SPF) and Sanlam Investment Group (SIG).

Key features of the 2018 annual results include:

Net result from financial services increased by 4% compared to the same period in 2017;

Net value of new covered business up 8% to R2 billion (up 14% on a consistent economic basis);

Net fund inflows of R42 billion compared to R37 billion in 2017;

Adjusted Return on Group Equity Value per share of 19.4% exceeded the target of 13.0%; and

Dividend per share of 312 cents, up 8%.

Sanlam Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ian Kirk said: “We are satisfied with our performance in a challenging operating environment. We will continue to focus on managing operations prudently and diligently executing on our strategy to deliver sustainable value to all our stakeholders. The integration of SAHAM Finances is progressing well. In addition, Sanlam shareholders approved the package of B-BBEE transactions, including an equity raising, at the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 December 2018. Our plan to implement these transactions this year remains on track.”

Sanlam Personal Finance (SPF) net result from financial services declined by 5%, largely due to the impact of new growth initiatives and dampened market conditions. Excluding the new initiatives, SPF’s contribution was 1% down on 2017 due to the major impact that the weak equity market performance in South Africa had on fund-based fee income.

SPF’s new business sales increased by 4%, an overall satisfactory result under challenging conditions. Sanlam Sky’s new business increased by an exceptional 71%. Strong growth of 13% in the traditional individual life channel was augmented by the Capitec Bank credit life new business recognised in the first half of 2018, and strong demand for the new Capitec Bank funeral product. The Recurring premium and Strategic Business Development business units also achieved strong growth of 20%, supported by the acquisition of BrightRock in 2017. Glacier new business grew marginally by 1%. Primary sales onto the Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP) platform improved by 5%, an acceptable result given the pressure on investor confidence in the mass affluent market. This was however, offset by lower sales of wrap funds and traditional life products.

The strong growth in new business volumes at Sanlam Sky had a major positive effect on SPF’s VNB growth, which increased by 7% (14% on a comparable basis).

Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) grew its net result from financial services by 14%. Excluding the impact of corporate activity, earnings were marginally up on 2017 (up 8% excluding the increased new business strain).

New business volumes at SEM increased by 20%. Namibia performed well, increasing new business volumes by 22% despite weak economic conditions. Both life and investment new business grew strongly. Botswana underperformed with the main detractor from new business growth being the investment line of business, which declined by 24%. This line of business is historically more volatile in nature.

The new business growth in the Rest of Africa portfolio was 68% largely due to corporate activity relating to SAHAM Finances, with the East Africa portfolio underperforming.

The Indian insurance businesses continued to perform well, achieving double-digit growth in both life and general insurance in local currency. The Malaysian businesses are finding some traction after a period of underperformance, increasing their overall new business contribution by 3%. New business production is not yet meeting expectations, but the mix of business improved at both businesses.

SEM’s VNB declined by 3% (up 6% on a consistent economic basis and excluding corporate activity). The relatively low growth on a comparable basis is largely attributable to the new business underperformance in East Africa.

Sanlam Investment Group’s (SIG) overall net result from financial services declined by 6%, attributable to lower performance fees at the third party asset manager in South Africa, administration costs incurred for system upgrades in the wealth management business and lower earnings from equity-backed financing transactions at Sanlam Specialised Finance. The other businesses did well to grow earnings, despite the pressure on funds under management due to lower investment markets.

New business volumes declined by 13% mainly due to market volatility and low investor confidence in South Africa. Institutional new inflows remained weak for the full year, while retail inflows also slowed down significantly after a more positive start to the year. The international businesses, UK, attracted strong new inflows (up 57%).

Sanlam Corporate’s net result from financial services increased by 4%, with the muted growth caused by a continuation of high group risk claims experience. Mortality and disability claims experience weakened further in the second half of the year, which is likely to require more rerating of premiums in 2019. The administration units turned profitable in 2018, a major achievement. The healthcare businesses reported satisfactory double-digit growth in earnings, while the Absa Consultants and Actuaries business made a pleasing contribution of R39 million.

New business volumes in life insurance more than doubled, reflecting an exceptional performance. Single premiums grew by 109%, while recurring premiums increased by a particularly satisfactory 56%.

The good growth in recurring and single premium business, combined with modelling improvements, supported a 64% (71% on a comparable economic basis) increase in the cluster’s VNB contribution.

Following a year of major catastrophe events in 2017, Santam experienced a relatively benign claims environment in 2018. Combined with acceptable growth in net earned premiums, it contributed to a 37% increase in gross result from financial services (41% after tax and non-controlling interest). The conventional insurance book achieved an underwriting margin of 9% in 2018 (6% in 2017).

As at 31 December 2018, discretionary capital amounted to a negative R3.7 billion before allowance for the planned B-BBEE share issuance. A number of capital management actions during 2018 affected the balance of available discretionary capital, including the US$1 billion (R13 billion) SAHAM Finances transaction. Cash proceeds from the B-BBEE share issuance will restore the discretionary capital portfolio to between R1 billion and R1.5 billion depending on the final issue price within the R74 to R86 price range approved by shareholders.

Looking forward, the Group said economic growth in South Africa would likely remain weak in the short to medium term future, and would continue to impact efforts to accelerate organic growth. The outlook for economic growth in other regions where the Group operates is more promising. Recent acquisitions such as the SAHAM transaction should also support operational performance going forward.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy. We are confident that we have the calibre of management and staff to prudently navigate the anticipated challenges going forward,” Mr Kirk concluded.

Details of the results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 are available at www.sanlam.com.

 