Xavier Masule appointed Air Namibia interim CEO

Air Namibia has appointed Xavier Masule as its interim CEO, as the process for making the substantive appointment of its new CEO currently underway.

This comes after former acting executive head, advocate Mandi Samson tendered her resignation to pursue other opportunities, effective 15 March.

Masule, who holds B. Comm (Accounting) and MBA degrees, is a seasoned professional with over 19 years of aviation industry experience and is certified and recognized by IATA as an Aviation Management Professional.

The Board of Directors of the national airline also announced that Ingrid Cupido, an experienced legal professional in the aviation sector, will be the Interim Senior Accountable Manager for overall aviation regulatory compliance and activities. While Wimpie van Vuuren, who has more than 26 years of commercial experience in the aviation industry both locally and internationally, will take up the position of Acting General Manager: Commercial Services.

“The board wishes to thank the team for taking up their new assignments and is confident they will all discharge their responsibilities with skill, diligence and passion to ensure that the airline regains its rightful place as a reliable and trusted corporate citizen. Our valued stakeholders and in particular our loyal customers, can look forward to the dawn of a new era in the lifespan of Air Namibia, wherein we will focus our commercial endeavours on smoothing the particularly rocky road that the airline has so far traversed, before we forge a fresh new path for the future,” Board Chair, Advocate Deidre Sauls- Deckenbrock said.