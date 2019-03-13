Training Authority collects approximately N$98 million in Q3

The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) in the 3rd Quarter, from the 1 September 2018 to 31 December 2018, collected approximately N$98 million excluding interest from employers.

This was revealed last week by the Training Authority’s, Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Beukes during an event were stakeholders were updated on the progress made with the implementation of the Vocational Education and Training (VET) Levy programme.

“Currently we have 2859 employers registered with us and are currently registration is still ongoing, with an online process,” he added.

Beukes confirmed that all levies collected are disbursed inline with the following allocation were 35% go for Key Priority Training Grants, up to 50% to Employer Training Grants and 15% for the NTA Administration Costs.

“We have used approximately N$47 million to sustain current training programmes at registered and accredited training institution, we have paid out a total of N$145.7 million Employer Training Grants and approximately N$6.3 million in Administration Grants,” explained Beukes.

According to Beukes some of the challenges they face include unidentified or unallocated employer Levy payments, updating of database of eligible employers, enhancement of system and user education.

“We recognise solid quarter on quarter growth recorded under each of VET Levy’s key components and ongoing support of registered employers is sustained under all our programmes,” said Beukes.

The Government Notice No. 5 of 2014, states that Namibian registered employers, who’s annual payroll is N$1 million or more, are required to register and pay 1% of value of actual annual payroll, as Vocational Education and Training (VET) Levy to Namibia Training Authority’s National Training Fund (NTF) on a monthly basis.