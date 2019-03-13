Organic farming project that generates funds for distressed children receives boost

A safe haven and care facility for children that are neglected, Huis Maerua, received a donation of organic compost for their farming project from Organic Energy Solutions, a unit of O&L Energy.

Fundraiser and project Manager of Ecumenical Social Service (EcSoS) Namibia and coordinator of the Organic Farming Project at Huis Maerua, Elario Muller, said they are in the process of developing a small organic garden with the purpose of growing specialty tomato, a medley mix tomatoes, which are know as rainbow mix tomatoes, plants and edible flowers to sell to niche market in Windhoek as well as the public.

“The compost will be used as the organic grow medium, we will add the compost to buckets and grow the tomatoes and edible flowers in the buckets, because growing in buckets offsets a lot of water usage and the project is established to help with the salaries of social workers, we hope to expand to a large scale organic farming project at Huis Maerua,” added Muller.

Edelweiss Junius, representative of Organic Energy Solutions, said this project serves as an example to other organisations.

“Elario approached Organic Energy Solutions to purchase compost from us, as we are also a supplier of compost, but when we learned of why he wants to buy compost and about the organic farming project, we decided to support and give them the compost at no cost,” said Junius.

Huis Maerua hopes to develop an available 1000 square meters of land into an organic farm, a project that is open to anyone who wishes to get involved.