Nine poaching cases recorded since January

Posted by | Mar 15, 2019 |

The Ministry of Environment has recorded nine poaching incidents since January this year, six involving rhinos and three involving elephants, a government spokesperson said last week, as reported by Xinhua.

Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Romeo Muyunda, said the poaching incidents mainly occurred in private and custodian farms; no poaching was recorded in the national parks.

In 2018, 57 rhinos and 26 elephants were poached, with 120 suspected poachers being arrested.

The ministry is lobbying for harsher punishment for those found guilty of poaching. Last year, the ministry established an Anti- Poaching Unit to help curb poaching.

 

