Kenyan President to grace 29th Independence Celebrations

Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta will be the guest of honour at this year’s Independence Day commemorations which will take place on 21 March.

The Ministry of Information this week said the celebrations will take place at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek and guests will be treated to various cultural, music performances and other entertainment activities.

The ministry also announced that as usual, transport will be made available to and from the Independence Stadium.

“Pick-up points will be announced on a later stage, along with the programme for the event,” the ministry concluded.