Mainstream Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps integrated children with disabilities recently received N$61,000 from Investment firm RisCura, in support of Early Childhood Development (ECD).

The donation will go towards educational and therapeutic teaching materials and subsidising the salaries of two caregivers.

Loth Angula, Director of RisCura in Namibia said statistics point towards too many disadvantaged and disabled children not having attended any ECD programmes, therefore Mainstream Foundation works towards changing that reality for as many children as possible, but requires funding to do so.

“We particularly support early stage education in a child’s life as a core building block for future development, so we are pleased to continue to assist Mainstream Foundation,” he added.

RisCura resolved to make a three year funding commitment to the organisation.

Sylvia Chidunka, Director of Mainstream Foundation said through donations like these they are able to improve the lives of children with disabilities, providing them with the tools to better integrate into society and such support is welcomed and needed.

Mainstream Foundation is based in the Zambezi region and serves the poorest communities in and around Katima Mulilo. They ensure that children living with disabilities have access to ECD, rehabilitation and social skills development, they also advocate and lobby for the rights of children living with disabilities.

RisCura’s donation to Mainstream Foundation is in support of the greater Eat, Play, Love national campaign on ECD, run by the Office of the First Lady, UNICEF and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.