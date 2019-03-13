Skorpion Zinc Women Super League resumes

Legare Stadium in Gobabis was the hive of women football action as the second round of the NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League kicked off last weekend with the clubs gunning for the title and 15 goals scored, according ton the NFA website.

The home side Omaheke Queens lost 5-0 to Windhoek based team Galz and Goals, with two goals from Iyaloo Rooi, a goal from playmaker Beverly Uueziua, Asteria Angula and Laesha Hansa. Uueziua was named Player of the Match.

Thomalina Adams scooped the player of the match award as the log leaders; Tura Magic Ladies thrashed NUST Babes 7-0. Current top goal scorer Anna Shikusho opened the score line with a brace, but it was Juliana Blou who recorded the most goals with a hatrick. Memory Ngonda and Mallicent Hikuam both scored a goal for the Magicians.

Namib Daughters showed will and might to remain in the top five of the log with a 2-0 victory over Girls Academy. Player of the match Magdalena Kambera scored both goals for the Coastal based team. Meanwhile, Rita Williams aided Khomas Nampol in defeating V-Power Angels 1-0, after scoring the only goal and she took the Player of the match award. Rightway vs UNAM Bokkies match ended in a goalless draw, with Chantell Muinjangue as Player of the Match.

The current log has Tura Magic at the top with 28 points, followed by Khomas Nampol with 26 points, V-Power Angels with 22, Galz and Goals with 19 and Namib Daughters at fifth place with 16 points. The next round of matches in the NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League will be played in Swakopmund, Gobabis and Windhoek, this coming weekend.