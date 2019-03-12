Ondangwa Industrial and Trade Exhibition gets shot in the arm from local bank

An amount of N$80,000 was pledged towards the Ondangwa Industrial and Trade Exhibition, which will take place from 29 April to 4 May, by FNB Namibia.

At the Trade Fair, FNB Namibia will offer account opening, consumer credit, home loans and vehicle finance on site.

Abongile Mpikwa, Area Sales and Service Manager, Far North Area at FNB Namibia said they take the responsibility of serving the community it operates in and society at large very seriously.

“We are devoted under our planet strategy to get involved in activities that improve the quality of life for all, therefore it is imperative that we assisted with a sponsorship which included buying a table and a stand at the Expo,” he added.

He said they look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers to assist them with all their banking needs.

Caption: From left to right, Petersen Kambonde, Business Banker, Ondangwa Branch, Sylvia Muashekele, Operations Manager, Ondangwa Branch, Ndahambelela Ndoroma, Area Manager, Far North Cluster, Honourable Nangolo Mbumba, Vice President of Namibia and His Worship Paavo Amwele Mayor of Ondangwa.