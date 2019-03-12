Poverty Ministry to delay with the distribution of food bank parcels

The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare this week apologised for the delay in the distribution of the Food Bank parcels to their intended beneficiaries.

The ministry in a statement explained to all the beneficiaries and the public that the delay was caused by an internal administrative that affected the ability of the ministry to do a double distribution for the months of February and March respectively as the ministry does with the disbursement of its social grants in November for the month of November and December respectively.

According to the ministry they had envisioned a double distribution for the months of February and March 2019 in February, but unfortunately due to delay in the distribution in January and the delay in reconciling of their books from the previous month, they were unable to effectively distribute as normally as it should.

With this explained the ministry said all beneficiaries and the public that the Food Bank distribution operation will resume as normal as from the 12 March.

Meanwhile the ministry has urged all beneficiaries to ensure that these distributed food items are used for the welfare of the beneficiaries and their families.