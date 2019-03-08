Gawaxab, Zaaruka join Hollard family

Hollard Namibia this week welcomed Mr Johannes Gawaxab (Chairman) and Dr Bernie Zaaruka as newly appointed independent non-executive directors to their Boards.

“We are fortunate to add such distinguished individuals to the Hollard family, firmly establishing Hollard’s position as a market leader within Namibia. We are confident that their wealth of knowledge, skills and experience will contribute greatly to Hollard’s vision of ensuring a better future for all,” Hollard said in a statement.

As a seasoned business leader, Gawaxab needs no introduction to the public. His academic record speaks for itself – BA (Unisa), Certificate in Global Leadership (LBS, UK), MA (Kingston School of Business, London UK), Master of Business Leadership (Unisa), AMP (Advanced Management Program) Harvard and a Certificate in Executive Coaching (USB).

He successfully headed up the Old Mutual Group in Namibia for 8 years and then expanded financial services within the Group from 4 to 13 African countries, and managing it for a period of 9 years.

Having won the prestigious Namibian Business Leader of the Year Award in 2011 and the Lazarus Ipangelwa Business Leader of the Year Award in 2012 is testimony to his visionary leadership, skill and dexterity in taking business forward and contributing significantly to the economic development of Namibia and good corporate governance leadership.

Dr Zaaruka joins the team as an accomplished economist, having worked for the Bank of Namibia for 13 years. Her expertise in regards to the economy, fiscal policies as well as knowledge regarding the public finance and real sector will prove to be invaluable in the way ahead.

She holds a PHD in Economics (Witwatersrand, SA), Harvard Visiting Fellow (PHD fellowship – full academic year), MA (Economics) and a Bachelor of Economics (Unam). With a vast array of publications including topics ranging from Institutional dynamics and capital accumulation, public expenditure management, financial stability, strategy and training to name but a few, we are confident in knowing that Dr Zaaruka will be broadening our horizons as Hollard takes on the future.

The Hollard Insurance Company of Namibia board comprises of Johannes Gawaxab (Chairman), Dr BP Zaruuka, Jaco Lamprecht (CEO Hollard Namibia), Richard Aston (MD Hollard Insurance), Mandla Shezi (CEO – Hollard International), Dirk Viljoen (CFO – Hollard SA).

The Hollard Life Namibia Board comprises of Gawaxab (Chairman), Dr Zaruuka, Jaco Lamprecht (CEO Hollard Namibia), Andre Vermeulen (MD – Hollard Life Namibia), Mandla Shezi (CEO – Hollard International), Dirk Viljoen (CFO – Hollard SA).

Caption: Johannes Gawaxab (Chairman) and Dr Bernie Zaaruka as newly appointed independent non-executive directors to their Boards.