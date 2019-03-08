Cancer Association challenges the public – 5km Sunrise Walk 4 Life set for April

The Cancer of Association of Namibia (CAN) will hosts the ‘5km Sunrise Walk 4 Life’ on 6 April, in Windhoek.

Tickets are available in advance at N$50 per entry online at www.webtickets.com.na, Pick and Pay stores or at CAN Head Offices.

CAN said this year they have allocated a prize for the ‘most creative team entry’ through the “#ISupport” competition, where goodie gift hampers and cash prizes are up for grabs.

“Entries for this competitions is N$10 per person additional to the walk entry fee and teams must e at least four persons and maximum of 10 per entry group, and tickets for this challenge are purchasable at the late entries registration point on the morning of the event,” Can said.

The walk kicks off at 7:00 am sharp and late registration are from 6:00am at the gates of DTS Sports Field in Olympia at N$100 per late entry

The association advised participants to wear gold to support childhood cancer, pink for breast cancer, light blue for prostate cancer, black for skin cancer, lime green for lymphoma, teal and white for cervical cancer and white for lung cancer.