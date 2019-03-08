Youth Welfare, Health Survey’ kicks off

The Namibian Statistic Agency (NSA) will conduct the ‘Namibia Welfare of Adolescent and Youth Survey’ (NAMWAYS) between 11 to 20 May, where topics which include health problems, experiences in school, access to food and goods will be covered.

NSA said in a statement further stated that the survey will also focus on risk of HIV infection, experiences with medical and social services, and relationships with friends, family and community members.

According to NSA the survey aims to give the government information to respond to health and social welfare issues among young people.

NSA said the findings will allow the country to better understand the situation of children and young people’s health and social welfare and strengthen policies and programs to improve health and wellness in the country.

For the survey enumerators will be seen throughout the country in specific areas to collect the information and according to NSA the enumerators will be identifiable through their dress codes, vehicles, and identification letters and IDs, therefore the nation is urged to support this initiative.

The survey is being done through NSA in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Ministry of Health and Social Services, I-TECH, UNICEF and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with implementing this project.