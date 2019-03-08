Domestic Workers Convention ratification set to advance gender equality

The International Labor Organization (ILO) Domestic Workers Convention has been added to the priority conventions for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), according to an official last week.

The Chair of the SADC Employment and Labor Sector, Erkki Nghimtina during the SADC Regional ILO centenary celebrations which coincided with International Women’s Day in a statement said, the Convention addresses the exclusions of domestic workers from labour and social protection.

“Today, 8 March is also the International Women’s Day. As a sector, we commit to ensure gender equality,” he added.

Nghimtina who also serves as the Minister of Labour said the ratification and implementation of Convention no. 189 on Domestic Workers will advance gender equality in the world of work.

“Women often carry out care and domestic responsibilities yet their labor is not accounted for. One of the recommendations from the Global Commission’s Report is the implementation of a transformative and measurable agenda for gender equality,” he added.

Currently domestic workers comprise a significant part of the global workforce in informal employment and are among the most vulnerable groups of workers.

In Namibia the Ministry of labour last year announced new minimum wages for domestic workers, which came into effect on 1 October 2018.

The minimum wages for domestic workers increased to N$1,564.39 per month, N$361.29 per week, N$72.25 per day, N$9.03 per hour and N$45.15 per day for part -time domestic workers who works five hours or less in any day other than a Sunday or public holiday.