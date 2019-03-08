National airline says it will only react when the High Court has ruled on the matter with defunct Belgian aviation carrier

National airliner, Air Namibia, Friday announced that they will not acknowledge, engage or negotiate with any local individuals or companies in the country purporting to be official representatives of the now defunct Belgian aviation industry carrier, Challenge Air

Air namibia in a statement said Challenge Air, is demanding more than N$400 million from Air Namibia of which the national airline said they will only react until the Namibian High Court has ruled on the matter.

The Air Namibia board of directors in the statement said while they have had direct engagement with Challenge Air in recent weeks to determine viable options to resolve the situation,

“The Namibian courts have not officially recognized any local liquidator for Challenge Air and the question as to the validity of the arbitral award remains sub-judice locally,” they added.

Furthermore Air Namibia said, it is unfortunate that certain individuals have chosen (a) to create incorrect perceptions about the facts in this matter, thereby attempting to unduly influence Air Namibia for their personal gain, and (b) to engage underhandedly to pre-empt the outcome before the Namibian High Court has pronounced itself on the matter.

“We remain committed to finalizing the matter swiftly and will provide a further update for the benefit of all our loyal stakeholders once the Namibian High Court has ruled on the matter,” they concluded.