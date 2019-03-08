FNB Rock n Run set to be fun and entertainment for the whole family

The 5th annual FNB Rock n Run will take place this weekend and local artist Gazza and Vaughn Ahrens will grace the occasion with their music. The event promises great fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Tickets are N$95 per adults and N$50 for children under 18 and children under 5 years enter free of charge. Gates open at 7h30 on Saturday, 9 March at SKW in Olympia.

Elzita Beukes, FNB Communications Manager said they look forward to welcoming young and old to this fun event, even though they understand that money is tight, therefore. the ticket prices have been reduced to enable everyone to participate in this fun day.

“We are also even giving away N$5000 to the best dressed team or individual of the day,” she added.

Beukes said this year’s even has many new little surprises, including a line-up of local and international artists such as Gazza, Roan Ash and Snotkop and they know that adults and kids are in for a real treat with Sonja and Tjokker.

For every ticket sold, N$10 will be donated to the FNB Happiness Store to assist worthy charities, and tickets are on sale via Webtickets Namibia at www.webtickets.com.na under FNB Rock n Run.