Local innovator among the top 30 WHO Innovation Challenge list

Local innovator, Immanuel Hango made it to the top 30 list of health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge, according to a statement this week.

Hango with his chlorine production using solar energy concept will be among other innovators from around the globe to be presented on opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March.

The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries – 44 countries in Africa.

A panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way. More than a third of the submissions came from women.

“The amount of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on our dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development. When fully operational, the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas.

Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions.

Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa’s health challenges.