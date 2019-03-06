Vedanta Zinc International urges Basil Read, Workers Union to resolve labour disputes

Vedanta Zinc International called on Basil Read Mining Namibia and Mineworkers Union of Namibia to urgently resolve labour matters, as operations at its Skorpion Zinc Mine are being materially affected by the continued strike.

The company in a statement raised concerns over the fact that there has been no settlement agreement signed between the Mine workers Union and its mining business partner, Basil Read as of yet.

The strike, which, began with the nightshift on Friday, 22 February involves approximately 400 Basil Read employees, working in drilling and blasting, loading and hauling operations.

Vedanta urged the two parties to pursue all available options to get Skorpion back to work, calling on the leadership of the Union to engage with Basil Read and with Vedanta to ensure that the situation is resolved as rapidly as possible.

“The company has noted its extreme disappointment that both Basil Read and the MUN are placing the future of Skorpion and the livelihoods of thousands of people that rely on it in jeopardy,” Vedanta said.