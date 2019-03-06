Tourism companies to sell Namibia at the 2019 ITB Berlin exhibition

More than 30 local tourism companies under the Namibia Tourism Board are taking part at the 2019 ITB Berlin in Germany. The ITB Berlin is one of the biggest travel exhibitions in the world and will run from 6 to 10 March.

The Namibia Tourism Board and Namibian Embassy to Germany on Tuesday hosted the Pre ITB Networking event where the Minister of Environment And Tourism Hon. Pohamba Shifeta had an opportunity to address the exhibitors and commended them for marketing destination Namibia.

Key players in the tourism sector such as NTB, Air Namibia, NWR and Gondwana also made presentations on the services and products they offer.

At the same event, the Namibian Ambassador to German Andreas Guibeb also used the opportunity to hand over the appointment letters to two honorary consuls from cities in Germany who will serve as business link between Namibia and those two German cities.

The ITB Berlin is the world’s largest tourism trade fair. The companies represented at the fair include hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, system providers, airlines and car rental companies. The ITB Berlin takes place annually in March at the Messe Berlin.