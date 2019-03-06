Indoor hockey premier league dominated by Saints Men’s and Women’s

The Saints boys and girls are unstoppable. Over the past weekend, both the Women’s and the Men’s teams in the premier league of the Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hocky league, solidified their positions at the top of the respective logs.

The Saints Women’s Premier League team beat DTS by 3:1. So far this season, the team has scored 19 goals with only three goals scored against them. This cements their position at the top of the log with 12 points. Windhoek Old Boys ladies are second with 7 points, UNAM third with 4 points, and Wanderers and DTS sharing fourth place.

The Saints Men lead their log even more convincingly with a total of 19 points. So far this season, they have scored an incredible 49 goals, conceding only 4. Thirteen points behind the leaders are the men from Windhoek Old Boys with DTS and Wanderers both in third. UNAM is still stuck at number 5.

In the Reserve Premier League, DTS leads with Windhoek Old Boys second, trailing by only one point. In this league, Saints is third, Wanderers fourth and Angels fifth.

Among the female teams, Saints are here too the leaders but only by two points. Angels are second, Coastal Raiders third and Wanderers fourth. The fifth spot is shared by DTS and Windhoek Old Boys.

Commenting on the Premier League, Thomas Duncan of the Namibia Hockey Union said the two Saints teams are the firm favourites and that the other teams will probably play for second and third positions.

Caption: Come here ball. Juanné Schlecter was a kingpin in her team’s performance in the Reserve Premier League of the Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League, played in Windhoek over the weekend.