The hunter becomes the hunted – Jaguars dethroned by Correctional Services in season opening netball tourney

The Namibia Correctional Services team defeated defending champions UNAM Jaguars in the final of the of the Premier League category of the Khomas Netball Region’s Season Opening Tournament, held over the weekend.

The Namibia Correctional Services team defeated UNAM Jaguars 18-7 to become the new champions, while winners were also crowned in the First and Second Divisions.

The tournament was played on a round robin basis, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the semi-finals and the winners of these semi-finals encounters then competed against each other in the finals to determine the eventual winner in the three divisions.

The Khomas Netball Region executive committee in a statement said the tournament was made possible with various sponsorship FNB who provided trophies and, while Trustco United and the Namibian Police both availed their netball courts for the tournament over the two days.

Netball Namibia also played a role in the successful tournament as they facilitated the training and grading of umpires and officials.

The committee meanwhile said it will in due course announce details regarding the commencement of the 2019 league activities as well as outreach programme envisaged for the year.