Namibia, Germany to foster cultural and scientific cooperation

In an effort to foster stronger cultural cooperation, Namibia and Germany agreed to collaboratively examine museum exhibits and documents of colonial origin, conduct research in the fields of history, heritage and linguistics, and develop educational material.

The Minister of Science, Research and Arts of the German State of Baden-Württemberg, Theresia Bauer, as well as State Secretary Petra Olschowski visited Namibia last week.

The main purpose of the visit was the restitution of the Bible and whip of Namibian national hero, Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi to Namibia on February 28.

During their stay, the German delegation had fruitful meetings with representatives of various Namibian institutions and organisations such as the National Archives of Namibia, the University of Namibia, the College of the Arts in Windhoek, in addition to the Museum Association and the Arts Association of Namibia.

Following up on meetings held during the last two years, several projects of collaboration and exchange were agreed upon. They will include joint workshops and visits in both Germany and Namibia involving experts, students and community representatives.

Caption: The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob accepting the Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi’s Bible and whip from Minister of Science, Research and Arts of the German State of Baden-Württemberg, Theresia Bauer. The two artefacts had been taken to Germany during the colonial area in 1902 and have been kept at the Linden Museum in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg ever since.