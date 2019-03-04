Revelation of King Tee Dee expected to attract 20,000 concert goers

The Revelation of King Tee Dee was launched last week and music lovers got the opportunity to purchase tickets for one of the biggest events to be held in Windhoek, the 280919 concert.

The event which is being organised by Poyia Media, 280919 is expected to attracted a crowed of 20,000 people, with tickets for early birds going for, N$30 for General, N$150 for Golden Circle and N$500 for VIP, until 31 May.

Founder of Poyia Media, Ilke Platt, said that all ticket details will be available at Webticket vendors.

“This year we allowed room for various suppliers, seeing the nature of this business, Webtickets have shown their professionalism through many big events in the country and we are sure that they will allow ease at the gates this year and smooth transaction with ticket sales,” she added.

She said that their target is set for 20,000 attendance and will not be able to exceed that amount if it surpasses on the 28 September. “As from 1 June tickets will be sold for N$50 for General, N$150 for Golden circle and N$750 for VIP,” she said.

Platt urged all SME’s to apply for a stand at this years’ event by contacting them, were by each stand costs N$3000 which will allow the vendor to showcase their products and services to the attendance during the concert.

“I also ask all corporates to show their support toward the industry, therefore companies may purchase tickets for their staff in bulk or gain mileage through customized packages,” added Platt.

While the artist formerly known as The Dogg, now King Tee Dee explained why the revelation of King Tee Dee and the reason behind this years show, is how his music has revolutionised, where his music has managed to cross the boarders and penetrate a different market, like Tanzania.

“I also managed to premier our Namibian work on YFM, allowing our unique sound to filter South African homes and beyond,” he said.

He said as a businessman, his interests remain to uplift the community through his merchandise, music and clothing line. “I would like to encourage all our SME’s to take part in this event, because it brought joy to my hear when I heard that the platform that we created boosted image, sales of our exhibitors last year,” he explained.

He highlighted how they have shown the nation that their industry is becoming a force to be reckoned with and they will continue to allow their talent to transform into a business like any other.