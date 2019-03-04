Current economic environment forces Cancer Association to charge patients

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has been necessitated to introduce a nominal donation structure for patients while receiving treatment at the Acacia Interim Home.

Due to the current economic climate patients are requested to pay a daily donation of N$150 as of 1 March, but patients who truly have no means to make the daily donation are encouraged to apply for treatment.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said their patients have until now fully received complimentary accommodation, meals and transport to their House Acacia Interim Home while receiving cancer treatment.

“Patients needing accommodation support will be requested to make a donation of N$150 per day to cover some of the costs incurred towards preparations of the three meals provided, while accompanying spouses shall be required to make a donation of N$250 per night subject to availability of beds,” Hansen said.

He explained that this amount is anticipated to cover at least some of the meal expenses and lodgement, therefore patients will be provided with a formal documentation that can be presented to their medical aids to claim back these amount afterward, should they have this option.

Hansen advised patients who are not able to make the required donation to apply with CAN’s Patient Financial and Accommodation Assistance Programme at [email protected] or 061 237740 in advance.

“The Patient Financial Assistance Programme traditionally assisted patients with transport support, financial help in terms of co-payments, monthly subsidies, nutritional food supplements and or outstanding hospital, medical accounts,” he added.

Hansen said the Assistance Programme therefore continues to play a vital role despite of and in fact especially in view of the current Namibian climate, to those who require such assistance.

“Support may be provided subject to the policies and guidelines currently in place and as may be further approved and implemented by the board of directors from time to time,” he said

He remains confident that they can keep their interim home doors open and continue to help their patients in their cancer treatment journey.