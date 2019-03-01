Three young innovative entrepreneurs get startup capital for projects

A jury of local experts last week selected the winners of the 2018-2019 Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge in Namibia.

The three winners received their awards at an event at the Am Weinberg conference last week centre. The three are Tjatjara Kaveto (The Nest), in second place Jona Irya (Nam-Oceanic Kelp Enterprise) and finally Sajeni Lebogang (Namib Bee).

In a statement, Total Namibia said that the young entrepreneurs will receive financial support of up to N$300,000 for the first prize to develop their project, therefore also receiving personalised support and coaching from Gordon Institute of Business School (GIBS) and a communications campaign to publicise their project.

Tjatjara Kaveto’s the Nest, Worldview Technology manufactures innovative waterless toilets called, the Nest, that are beautifully designed, easy to instal and hygienic for areas that currently have no sewage system and they are 100% Eco-friendly with no smell.

While Jone Iriya, who is also the winner of the Top Female Entrepreneur award, a new addition to the 2018-2019 Challenge to support women in business, saw that Namibia has a rich marine environment, therefore making the resources abundant. She collects seaweed from the coast, that are considered as a waste and uses them to make chicken feed, which have rare nutrients needed to boost chicken production.

Third place winner Sajeni Lebogang, of Namib Bee, recruits individuals and communities into a trained and closely supported network of bee-keepers. Participants will be empowered to adopt modern, highly productive bee-keeping systems. Research will be aimed at developing high value products.

The 2018-2019 Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge, is held simultaneously in 55 countries of which 37 are in Africa. Total reaffirms their commitment to social and economic development in host countries worldwide, by helping innovative young entrepreneurs to realise their projects and strengthen the local social fabric.

The firs prize winners of each country will see their project presented to the international grand juries that will pick the six Grand Winners from all 55 countries.