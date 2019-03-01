Hands-on training in business management aligns potential future employees with Ohorongo’s goals and objectives

Sallow Nauyoma (left) and Victoria Nangombe have joined Ohorongo Cement as the first two students in the Commercial Advancement Training Scheme run by the Centre for Enterprise Development at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

During their two-year programme, the two students will work on a four-day rotational schedule at the cement factory near Otavi and in the company’s head office in Windhoek. On Fridays and Saturdays they attend lectures at the enterprise development centre to align their theoretical training with the practical experience they are gaining.

During the practical phase in the company, the students participate actively in daily duties alongside permanent employees, rotating over the two years between various departments.

Ohorongo Managing Director, Mr Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, said their support of the commercial training scheme is intended to help ensure that Namibia becomes an industrialised country, creating prosperity for all its citizens.

As part of the two-year training, Ohorongo will also make an assessment of the two ladies’ strengths and weaknesses, and may even consider them for permanent positions upon completion of the programme. These hold certain benefits for the company, for instance, Ohorongo stated that such a candidate will continue her career in a familiar environment, contributing immediately to the company’s goals and objectives.

Graduates of the programme receive an Industrial Management Assistant Diploma and a Certificate in Business Process Management.