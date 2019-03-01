Around 500 participants to take part in second edition of Sanlam Coastal Marathon

Sanlam Namibia this week launched the second Coastal Marathon with a new route, the Swakopmund-Henties Bay route. The marathon will take place on 23 March.

Speaking at the launch, Hilaria Graig, Marketing and Communications Manager at Sanlam Namibia said last year there was heavy traffic on the Swakopmund-Walvis Bay route which was unsafe and risky for the participants.

The organisers are optimistic about exceeding the target of 500 participants.

Graig further explained that the marathon aims to promote health and fitness while at the same creating a platform for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to exercise their craft.

The marathon gives athletes an opportunity to have a competition in the first quarter of the year, as currently events of such nature are scarce during this period.

After a very successful inaugural marathon last year, we are excited to bring back the Sanlam Coastal Marathon which we promise will be bigger and better than last year’s event, Graig said.

This year the marathon will have four categories. The categories are the 5 kilometre fun walk or run and the 10 kilometre, 21 kilometre and 42.2 kilometre events.

The winners of the marathon in the 42.2km race will not only receive N$15,000, but are also guaranteed automatic all expenses paid participation in the International Association of Athletics Federations Gold Label Status Sanlam Cape Town Marathon taking place in September, Graig said.

Meanwhile, entry tickets are available online via EventsToday at www.today.com.na/events or via the PayToday App or at any Airtime City kiosk.

Tickets are going for N$20 for 5km, N$40 for 10km and N$80 for 21km 42.2km.

“We would like as many people as possible to attend, hence we are charging the lowest, while giving the highest prizes compared to other marathons in the country” Graig Concluded.

Closing date for entries is 19 March.