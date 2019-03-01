Geingob to deliver speech at International Labor Organization Report launch in SA

HE. President Dr. Hage Geingob will participate and deliver statement on Friday at the launch of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Report of the Global commission on the Future of Work in Durban, South Africa, Friday.

The Presidency in a statement said Geingob will deliver a statement today alongside the Co-Chairs of the ILO Report of the Global Commission on the Future Work, President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa and Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, including Guy Ryder, Director General of the ILO.

According to the statement the report, the first to be launched outside Europe, and part of the Centenary Celebrations of the founding of the International Labour Organisation seeks to understand how a better future of twork can be guaranteed at a time when the world is going through shifts in the nature of work and employment.

Ahead of the launch Geingob, who is leading the Regional Centenary Celebrations of the ILO as Chairperson of SADC said, “the world of work is undergoing unprecedented change as a consequence of automation, digital platforms, artificial intelligence and robotics, leading to major disruptions in the socio-economic structures of countries. Being part of the key global policy debates on the future of work, positions Namibia and the entire SADC region to proactively seize opportunities through reskilling and retooling, mitigating against the preserve effects that could result from dislocations in the world of work”.

Meanwhile the President will return to the land of the brave on Friday evening.