Retirement Fund Solutions beat back large rivals to take top honours in peer review awards

Pension fund administrator, Retirement Fund Solutions, has just won its fourth Diamond Arrow award in the 2019 PMR awards. By scoring the Diamond Arrow, the relatively small company has outsmart giants like Old Mutual and Sanlam.

Retirement Funds Solutions has entered the awards only four times since 2006 when it was first introduced in Namibia, but every time it has scooped the Diamond Arrow award.

Marthinuz Fabianus, Managing Director of Retirement Fund Solutions, dedicated the award to the tireless commitment and dedication of his staff that often go beyond the call of duty. In the face of the stiff competition, the smaller pension fund administrator had to pull out all stops to grab the first place again.

Fabianus thanked their clients for consistent support and loyalty over the past 19 years from the time they started as a small, boutique fund administrator.

The Diamond Arrow is awarded to the participant with the highest score of not less than 4.10/5. Retirement Fund Solutions scored 4.26/5. Second place Gold Arrow went to Old Mutual with a score of 4.20/5. Sanlam took the Silver Arrow with a score of 4.15/5. Alexander Forbes was fourth in this category with a score of 4.06/5.

Caption: Louis Theron (left) and Gunter Pfeifer with the 2019 PMR Diamond Arrow for the Pensions / Retirement Fund Administrators category.