Select Page

A stallion on the run – Ford ups the bakkie stakes with its new Ranger

Posted by | Feb 28, 2019 |

A stallion on the run – Ford ups the bakkie stakes with its new Ranger

Exciting news for Ford bakkie fans. Ford South Africa announced this week the delectable new Ford Ranger bakkie will be launched at George in the southern Cape early in April.

Describing it as the Built Ford Tough Ranger, the Ford team advised that the technical specifications and the improvements will be released at the extended three-day launch.

“We are raising the bar in the ultra-competitive light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with the launch of the New Ranger. Featuring an extensive range of mechanical, technology, feature and comfort upgrades, the new line-up will make the Ranger an even more compelling choice amongst workhorse and leisure-oriented pick-up customers,” stated Ford SA.

The launch is scheduled from 7 to 9 April 2019.

 

About The Author

SADC Correspondent

Related Posts

Grand new Toyota dealership for Indongo Group in Ongwediva

Grand new Toyota dealership for Indongo Group in Ongwediva

27 October 2017

Loeb, Elena take Dakar stage 6 but Al Attiyah, Baumel Hilux team moves to top of the log

Loeb, Elena take Dakar stage 6 but Al Attiyah, Baumel Hilux team moves to top of the log

14 January 2019

How not to land a bird – Trainee pilot lands aircraft on its belly at Eros Airport

How not to land a bird – Trainee pilot lands aircraft on its belly at Eros Airport

22 May 2018

Hilux wins Dakar, first Toyota victory since the race moved to South America in 2012

Hilux wins Dakar, first Toyota victory since the race moved to South America in 2012

18 January 2019