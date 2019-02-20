A stallion on the run – Ford ups the bakkie stakes with its new Ranger

Exciting news for Ford bakkie fans. Ford South Africa announced this week the delectable new Ford Ranger bakkie will be launched at George in the southern Cape early in April.

Describing it as the Built Ford Tough Ranger, the Ford team advised that the technical specifications and the improvements will be released at the extended three-day launch.

“We are raising the bar in the ultra-competitive light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with the launch of the New Ranger. Featuring an extensive range of mechanical, technology, feature and comfort upgrades, the new line-up will make the Ranger an even more compelling choice amongst workhorse and leisure-oriented pick-up customers,” stated Ford SA.

The launch is scheduled from 7 to 9 April 2019.