FNB appoints new chief executive

Erwin Tjipuka has been appointed as the FNB Namibia Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April, while Sarel van Zyl will continue to serve in his role as CEO of the FirstRand Namibia Group.

Tjipuka, who most recently served as the managing partner at Deloitte Namibia, said he looks forward to driving the development and execution of the bank’s corporate strategy.

He holds an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management as well as a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Namibia, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Cape Town. Tjipuka previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of FNB from 2008 to 2012.

“In addition to the company’s core business, we intend to devote significant time and effort to pursuing new and innovative opportunities that have tremendous opportunity for value creation for both our customers and staff,” Tjipuka said.

Tjipuka has over 20 years of professional experience in Namibia and has served private and public-sector clients in his role as audit partner and Head of the Namibian Advisory department, working closely in Business Management and Business Transformation. He’s years of experience is split between time in the audit profession and in senior financial roles in the financial sector.

“We welcome Mr. Tjipuka on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise and track record in steering FNB Namibia forward. We believe the bank is well positioned to capitalize even in the tough economic climate and we look forward to Erwin helping us grow even further as a proudly Namibian business,”van Zyl said.