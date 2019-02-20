280 swimmers to take on Lake Oanab in annual open water swim

Local top swimmers will take to the open water at Lake Oanob Resort for the annual Pointbreak Open Water Swim on Sunday, 3 March.

Traditionally the race has consisted of 2.1km; 700m and Fun Swim but last year a 5km distance was introduced and according to organiser has grown in popularity.

Event organisers, OTB Sport said in the 5km female category favourite Heleni Stergiadis is expected to get stiff competition from Joane Liebenburg and Vicky Botha.

In the 2.1km top local swimmer, 13 year old, Jose Canjulo is set expected to dominate this race, while Arian Naukosha and Trisha Mutumbulua have their eyes set on the 700m female race.

“We expect around 280 people at this years Pointbreak OWS. It is a very diverse field. Top swimmers take part and the veteran and master category is also very competitive. Others partake for the social and lifestyle aspect. It is a day to be enjoyed at the dam across the age groups,” Event organisers, OTB added.

The 5km will kick off at 9h00; 700m at 9h30 and the 2.1km at 10h00. The Kiddies Fun event will take place at 11h00 and prize giving will take place around 11h45.

OTB said this yea rthe main sponsor Pointbreak will deliver yet again, like it has done over the past several years.