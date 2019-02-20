New DRC President to make maiden visit to Namibia

HE President Hage Geingob will to host the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), HE Felix Tshisekedi who will be arrive in Namibia today for a working visit.

Dr. Alfredo Tjiurimo Hengari Press Secretary in a statement said the DRC President will undertake a one-day first working visit since his inauguration as President on 24 January.

Hengari said the visit is a follow-up to the bilateral meeting the two leaders held on 10 February on the margins of the recent 32nd Ordinary Summit of the African Union held in Addis Ababa.

Describing the January 2019 transfer of power from Joseph Kabila Kabange to President Tshisekedi as heralding a new era of peace and progress for the DRC, President Geingob said “I have renewed hope and confidence in the ability of the DRC to play its meaningful role in the development of the SADC region, and Africa at large.”

“It is why the working visit of President Tshisekedi to Namibia marks a crucial step forward in consolidating bilateral relations between our two countries, with the key objective of opening up vast opportunities for people-people interactions and business- business exchanges in the interest of shared prosperity for our two countries,” he added.

President Tshisekedi will arrive in Windhoek Tuesday and return on Wednesday.