Embassies get their share of local brew for upcoming Independence celebrations

Namibia Breweries Limited recently donated 365 cases of Windhoek Lager to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation for distribution to all Namibian embassies across the globe, in celebration of independence.

Christine Hoebes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation accepted the donation on behalf of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and assured that all embassies abroad will have local beer to enjoy during their celebrations.

Hoebes said the annual donation is not only about Independence and drinking, but it is also meant for marketing the country and its products.

“I also commend breweries for its commitment to promoting responsible drinking, and for living up to its Corporate Social Responsibility as well as its contribution to job creation and the economy,” she added.

This annual contribution toward Independence celebration is breweries way of sharing in the excitement of a free Namibia and the optimism of a prosperous future for our beloved country, added Abrie du Plooy, Manger: Supply Chain at breweries.

“We also understand opportunities we have thus far created and will still create in future as well as our contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, as a result, we will continue to commit ourselves to making the best of what we have, to continue producing world class products as this is what we are know for,” he concluded.

Caption: Christine Hoebes, Deputy Minster of International Relations and Cooperation receiving the donation of beer towards Independence celebration of Namibian embassies across the globe, from Abrie du Plooy, Manager: Supply Chain at breweries.