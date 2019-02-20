‘Big brother’ lends a helping hand to smaller town councils

The City of Windhoek (CoW) signed joint cooperation agreement between the towns of Otavi Town Council, Opuwo Town Council, Outjo Town Council, Otjinene Village Council this week.

At the inkinking event the city father’s also handed over donated equipment to the Okahandja Municipality, Katima Mulilo Town Council, Oshikuku Town Council, Stampriet Village Council and Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology, at their Council Chambers.

His Worship Muesee Kazapua, Mayor of the City of Windhoek said the signing of these cooperation agreements between the Councils took placee when the demand for municipal service deliver to people have reach the highest level across the country.

“The joint signing ceremony also took place at the time when local authorities are expected to contribute to the national call on poverty eradication within the framework of the Harambee Prosperity Plan, therefore the closeness of local government to the people, places it at the front lines of eradicating poverty and enhancing the quality of life of all our people,” he added.

Kazapua said Windhoek as a capital city and the biggest municipality has a great national obligation to play, in terms of assisting other sister local authorities and promoting intergovernmental relationships, through capacity building initiatives, technical assistance and experience sharing.

“I am further pleased to inform you that the signing of the cooperation agreements is coinciding with the official handover of donated plants, vehicles and equipment, that we will witness later in our program of today,” he said.

Meanwhile Kazapua believes in a concept of ‘learning organisation’ and therefore attaches high premium to training and skills development.

“We will witness a donation of vehicles to the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology, who play a very crucial national role in vocational skills development, which impact positively on efficient municipal technical services delivery within our local authority, hence we considered this contribution,” he added.

These gestures follow various request received from the aforementioned local authorities for the donation of redundant equipment, which the City has written off or declared obsolete, the Mayor concluded.