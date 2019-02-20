Local law enforcers briefed on illegal drug trade, trends by US Embassy

Twenty-eight drug enforcement division officers from around the country recently received a regional overview of illegal drug trade and also discussed drug trafficking trends, courtesy of the U.S. Embassy Regional Security Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The workshop was offered to the Namibian Police Force-Drug Enforcement Division and the DEA also provided drug testing kits to the Drug Enforcement Division.

The discussion covered the DEA mission, strategic objectives, priority threats, as well as an overview of current and emerging drug trafficking trends.

According to the Embassy, this interaction between the DEA and Drug Enforcement Division has opened the door to future collaborative efforts toward mutual goals.

“Drug trafficking is an area of shared interests between the U.S. and Namibian governments. The U.S. Embassy in Namibia remains supportive of the Namibian Government’s efforts to curb illegal drugs and looks for every opportunity to support these efforts,” said Denis O’Sullivan, U.S. Embassy Regional Security Officer.

Caption: USAID DEA Training: U.S. DEA and Namibian Police Force-Drug Enforcement Division officers working together to discuss current and emerging drug trends.