Etosha Secondary joins ranks of worldwide German PASCH network schools

Tsumeb’s Etosha Secondary School this week officially joined the PASCH school network of the Goethe Institut, now being one of eight Namibian schools where teaching the German language is supported by the German Government. Across the world, there are more than 2000 PASCH schools.

Etosha Secondary was chosen to be a PASCH partner for its dedication and excellence in teaching German as a foreign language for many years. To join the PASCH network, schools must apply for accreditation and steer the process themselves at their own merit.

Etosha Secondary is administered under the Goethe Institut Namibia together with Martin Luther High School, Windhoek High School, Otjiwarongo Secondary School and Private School Swakopmund.

Three other schools, Deutsche Höhere Privatschule, Delta Secondary School and Namib High School, are also part of the PASCH network but administered by the German Government’s Central Agency for Schools Abroad.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, Ms Ellen Gölz, said “Promoting the German language has for a long time been a major instrument in German cultural relations and education policy. We believe that learning foreign languages fosters dialogue, exchange and cooperation between people and cultures.”

German is taught at about 53 Namibian schools to more than 8700 learners.

The German Federal Government avails roughly Euro215 million per year for the promotion of the German language outside Germany through schools, universities and adult education.

Etosha Secondary Principal, Andries Kaishungu, mentioned their partnership with a German university which started in 2003, saying that it is their aim to open as many doors as possible for their learners through opportunities where they can excel.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, the Deputy Director for Formal Education, Mr Charles Kabajani, said learning German strengthens long-term ties with Germany, while future decisionmakers become familiar with the modern society there and develop a realistic image of the country.

The PASCH agreement was signed between Principal Kaishungu and the Goethe Institut’s Director, Daniel Stoevesandt. As a PASCH school, Etosha Secondary will be supported in its German tuition with advanced study material, teaching techniques and equipment. The classroom where German is taught also got a make-over.

After the ceremony, Etosha learners Cezaan Arnold, Jonathan Shikongo, Ester Amuthenu and Heinrich Nel learned that they are earmarked for PASCH trips to Ghana and Germany later this year.

Caption: Elated learners at Etosha Secondary School in Tsumeb celebrate their school’s entry into the worldwide PASCH network for schools where German is taught.