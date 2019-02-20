Swimmers prepare for long course national championships

About 177 swimmers are currently preparing themselves for the Bank Windhoek Long Course Nationals Championships scheduled to take place at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek.

Hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the event will kick off on Thursday, 21 and concludes on Sunday, 24 February.

Competing swimmers from various Namibian clubs will battle it out for top honours in 98 events over the four-day event. Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Namibia Swimming Academy (NSA), Marlins, Swakopmund Swimming Club, Swakopmund Flippers Swimming Club and Oranjemund Sand Sharks have confirmed their participation.

This year’s Bank Windhoek Long Course Nationals Championships, is expected to be highly competitive as top swimmers such as Jose Canjulo, Mikah Burger, Ronan Wantenaar, Tiana Esslinger, Heleni Stergiadis and Ariana Naukosho, are all keen to bring their top performances to the championships.