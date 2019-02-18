Musical Chairs at the Ohlthaver & List Group. Who gets the biggest desk?

The Ohlthaver & List Group last week announced important changes in the top positions of its flagship subsidiaries.

The rising star to watch is Marco Wenk. Vacating his position as Managing Director of Broll Namibia, the group’s property manager, Wenk takes on the most challenging and highest profile job among all the subsidiaries, moving into the Managing Director office of Namibia Breweries Ltd.

The current Breweries Managing Director, Wessie van der Westhuizen, moves to the position of Chief Executive of the entire group, following the retirement of Peter Grüttemeyer who served the group for 15 years.

Another significant move is that of Graeme Mouton who will take up the Managing Director position at Pick n Pay Namibia, the group’s extensive retail arm. Mouton is currently the Financial Director of Namibia Breweries Ltd. Current Pick n Pay Managing Director, Norbert Wurm moves to the group’s tourism and leisure subsidiary, O&L Leisure, as new Managing Director.

O&L Leisure’s current Managing Director, Terence Makari will wear the helm at Broll Namibia.

The group’s Executive Chairman, Mr Sven Thieme, said “[Our motto] ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ requires a winning team made up of the right skill set in the right position. Looking at what the future holds, and reflecting on the amazing work done by these colleagues, I am excited that these appointments are a step in the right direction as we embark on [the group’s] Vision 2025.”

All appointments are effective 01 July to coincide with the group’s financial year.

Caption: Clockwise from top left: Peter Grüttemeyer, Wessie van der Westhuizen, Marco Wenk, Norbert Wurm, Graeme Mouton and Terence Makari.