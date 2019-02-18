Not all heroes wear capes – MTC’s Ekandjo bags global accolade

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer and the Founder and President of the Institute of People Management of Namibia, Tim Ekandjo was awarded the “100 Global HR Heroes Awards” at the 27th World HRD Congress.

The World HRD Congress took place from 15 to 17 February at Taj Lands in Mumbai and attended by over 1300 global leaders from various continents including Africa.

This year’s Conference was themed “The Future of the World at Work”. As part of the 3- day conference, Ekandjo participated in various roundtable discussions and did a presentation sharing the Namibian HR experience.

At the award ceremony, Dr R L Bhatia, Founder and Executive Chairperson of the World HRD Congress conferred the award on Ekandjo.

“Having carefully worked towards architecting the programme in recognition of the talent that rightly deserves to be recognized, our approach is to thought leadership and along with thought leaders international we would like to confer on you the “100 GLOBAL HR HEROES AWARD”. The “100 GLOBAL HR HEROES” is a reflection of your professional achievement and our belief that you are a thought leader in HR and a contributor of value. To reach to this conclusion we have approached your peers who have with pride recommended your name [which was] vetted by the advisory board that acts as a conscious keeper of the success of World HRD Congress,” he said.

Accepting the award, Ekandjo said he is extremely honoured and humbled to accept the very special award, not only on his own behalf, but on behalf of the many leaders that contributed to his personal development.

“I also do so on behalf of all the hardworking HR professionals in Namibia and in Africa, for staying true to the profession and making their contribution to people development in their respective companies and countries. I wish to thank my family for their unconditional support,” he added.

For the last 26 years World HRD Congress has been a landmark event of strategic significance to the HR Profession. The craft and design of the event are carefully thought of by a team of advisory council who act as strategic influencers for the success of the event.

The World HRD Congress is a not for profit body that organises the annual meet with the objective of learning and development, networking and recognizing leaders who have contributed value to the profession or their organization and who make a difference.