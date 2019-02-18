Breweries sends water and juice to tuck shops at schools for special children to support fund-raising

The National Institute for Special Education learned this week that Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBL) will continue to support schools for impaired children by donating products for their tuck shops. The proceeds of all sales go to the schools directly.

Breweries Brand Manager, Katia Leskelä, said “I am proud to say that for 2019, NBL will provide the National Institute for Special Education with five cases of Aqua Splash water, and five cases of Fruitree juice every month for each school, for the next 12 months.” These schools comprise Môreson, the School for the Visually Impaired, the School for the Hearing Impaired and Dagbreek.

The Breweries said it will also sponsor a one-day Character Transformation Training session for principals, teachers and administrative staff. NBL will also plant fruit trees at the Môreson School in support of its Green Scheme and Aquaponics Project Plan.

Namibia Breweries Ltd has supported schools for impaired children for nearly two decades.

Môreson’s acting Principal, Mrs Suzy Brown, said “The support from NBL has proven to be a very significant and valuable gesture that aids in the maintenance of these schools. NBL has been a true blessing and an exceptional helping hand. We can never be grateful enough.”

Caption: Katia Leskelä (third from left) from the Breweries joined by Bertha Munguna, acting Principal at the School for the Visually Impaired, Manie Oberholzer, the Principal at the School for the Hearing Impaired, and Suzy Brown, acting Principal at Môreson School for the Mentally Impaired. Helping to move the large stock consignment are Breweries’ colleagues.