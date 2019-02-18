Nama Cultural Festival launch set for Mariental

The launch of the annual Nama Cultural Festival will officially take place on 2 March, according to the festival’s spokesperson Antonio Stuurmann.

Stuurmann said the launch which includes a fundraising gala dinner, will take place at the Mariental High School hall in the evening. The launch will elaborate more on the theme and outlook for this year’s Festival, while reflecting on the 2018 inaugural festival.

The main event itself will take place from 30 May until 2 June in Keetmanshoop under the theme ‘/Hao da ni’, which translates to ‘We will come together’ in Khoekhoegowab.

One of the key objectives of the festival is to strive for unity, development and social cohesion within the Nama community as well as the broader Khoi‐San Community, Stuurmann .

Ultimately the platform further aims to uphold and inculcate cultural values, norms and principles; building social and interpersonal skills in the pursuit of national building through better contribution and collaboration.

“The local public can expect a bigger, better and more rejuvenating festival this year. We call on the entire Namibian public to come and join in on this year’s festivities. We implore all Nama people including neighbouring countries, to join this call for unity and stand together for the purpose of celebrating our culture as one, indivisible, united and harmonious people,” Stuurmann said.

Tickets to the official launch are charged at N$250 and available at all Computicket outlets. For additional information, contact Stuurmann at 0812286497 and/or email at [email protected]

Caption: Photograph: Namibia Annual Nama Cultural Festival (Facebook)