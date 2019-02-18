Geingob underpins role played by parliament in the fight against corruption

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob described the country’s Parliament, as the primary symbol of democracy, as it is an essential element in efforts to combat corruption and to promote integrity.

The president said this Wednesday at the official opening of the country’s 9th Session of the 6th Parliament.

Geingob said oversight over the executive structures of government gives parliament the scope and power to introduce measures and laws.

“As a government, we have set ourselves high targets that we aim to achieve, in our concerted drive towards a more prosperous Namibia. In addition, we have also declared war on social ills such as poverty and corruption,” he said.

According to Geingob none of the goals are achievable in the absence of effective governance, hence the first pillar of the country’s Harambee Prosperity Plan advocates for the increase

of accountability and transparency.

“It is crucial that we improve the trust that people have in government and that should begin here, in parliament, where the representatives of the electorate endeavor to fulfill the important function of keeping our democratic institutional systems accountable and transparent,” he added.

Meanwhile he encouraged the Parliamentary Committees to carry on from where they left off in 2018, undertaking visits to the regions, investigating government projects and conducting public hearings on pertinent issues such as gender based violence and teenage pregnancies.

The opening session marked the commencement of the work of Members of Parliament, under the theme, “Promoting Integrity, Accountability and Professionalism” and 14 bills are lined up to be tabled during this year’s session.