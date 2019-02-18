Book pays tribute to early conservation pioneers, rangers – material to be launched next week

Peter Bridgeford, will be present and launch his book “Conservation Pioneers in Namibia” and Stories by Game Rangers on 19 February at 19:30 at the Namibia Scientific Society.

The book is of personal stories and experiences of the many people who worked in the conservation field over the years, in South West Africa and later Namibia.

This book is also a tribute to the hard work, dedication and sacrifice made by those early pioneering rangers from 1952, all staff members were known as rangers and they filled the dual roles of rangers/ tourist officers and rangers/maintenance staff. Together they created parks and facilities of a word class standard, therefore this book salutes them.

There are over 150 photographs, 6 maps and several drawings, with a brief history of the origin of conservation in Namibia, followed by stories and biographies of mare than 55 people, many of them pioneers in the field of conservation.

The book also tells how the decision by German colonial civil servants, mare than a hundred years ago, was to have a lasting impact on the environment in what is today the Republic of Namibia. Making it possible for the country to be able to boast with a very large percentage of its surface area that is devoted to conservation

The book will be sold at a special price of N$450 at the launch.