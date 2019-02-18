Business School partners with Omulunga radio, Fresh FM in competition

The Southern Business School Namibia is giving listeners that want to pursue their education the chance to do just that. Two lucky winners can win scholarships on Fresh FM and Omulunga Radio respectively.

According to a statement released by SBS, the Fresh FM competition will provide one lucky winner with a full Scholarship for a one-year Higher Certificate (Any specialisation).

“The rules of the competition are simple: Just send a send a WhatsApp message to the following number 0814132175 telling us and Fresh FM why you think you deserve the prize.”

The Omulunga Radio competition will provide one lucky winner with a half Scholarship to the amount of N$ 6000, towards a Higher Certificate (Any Specialisation, and the money can only be spent at SBS for studies at SBS Namibia.

“Just send a send a WhatsApp message to the Omulunga Radio number 0812013152 telling us and Omulunga Radio why you think you deserve the scholarship.”

Radio Fresh FM and Omulunga Radio will announce the winners on 4 March

Distance Education at tertiary level is a way in which people can access high quality and NQA-recognised courses from the comfort of their own homes, at times that are convenient for them.

Southern Business School Namibia provides opportunities for people to study at their own pace, at their own convenience, ensuring it fits in with their lifestyle. The institution provides access to affordable and accredited qualifications to those people who want to improve themselves.

There has been a major upswing in people enrolling in distance education as they see the possibilities for themselves and it is enabling them to reach their full potential.

“These competitions give the listeners and eager prospective students an opportunity to pursue their course of choice. I highly recommend participating,” said Albin Jacobs, Director of SBS Namibia.

Terms and Conditions of the competition are as follows: It will be a Higher Certificate in Management in any specialisation, It is a one-year qualification at Level 5, the scholarship will not be transferable (Person that wins the prize must take up the prize), the person must have at least twenty points in Grade 12, (in five subjects), it will only be for school leavers (The person must have been in grade 12 last year, 2018), the person must take up the scholarship this year 2019 in the first semester. (The winner can only be a winner in one of the two competitions and further T&C’s apply).