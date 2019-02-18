Namport CEO’s term expiring – Board commences with new recruitment process

The Board of Namport announced that the term of office of its current chief executive officer Bisey Uirab is coming to an end in the next few months.

The Board said it has commenced with the recruitment process for Uirab’s replacement. Since his appointment on 9 April 2009, Uirab diligently steered the Ports Authority from a fairly medium sized Public Enterprise into the regionally acclaimed logistics and maritime industry leader.

According to the statement released, under the leadership of /Uirab, Namport’s revenue increased from N$434 million in 2008 to N$1 billion in 2018, while the total cargo tonnage handled through the port increased from 4.6 million in 2008 to 5.3 million in 2018. Namport’s balance sheet also grew from N$2.6 billion (2008) to N$7.2 billion as at the 31 March 2018.

“Uirab interacts effectively with various stakeholders, in sharing the vision and mission of Namport and communicating important information with these role players. The Board values the fact that /Uirab has a mature understanding of the role of the political and economic environment in which Namport operates, as well as the role of Namport in achieving the National Development Priorities,” the Namport Board said.

Furthermore, Uirab was also involved in the planning, execution and strategically guiding the implementation of this project.

Upon completion, this asset will add a total of N$4.3 billion to the asset base of the Ports Authority and will see the annual throughput capacity increase threefold from the current 350,000 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units to 1,050,000.

Moreover, under his leadership, Namport’s local procurement empowerment and capacitation strategy that has seen the Authority localise a majority of its procurement requirements gained significant impetus.

Uirab has also seen to it that the Namport donated N$25 million through the its Social Investment Fund to deserving communities.