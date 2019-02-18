Most Influential People of African Descent unveils 2019 new editions on the sidelines of the AU Summit

Addis Ababa-The Executive team of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD),Thursday unveiled the special editions of the Most Influential 100 publications in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent.

MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, its people on the continent and across its Diaspora.

As this decade is now officially recognized by the African Union Commission Diaspora Division, Citizens and Diaspora Organizations (CIDO), the launch of MIPAD new editions will take place on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Summit of the African Union on Saturday, 9 February in Ethiopia.

Starting in 2019, in line with the first pillar of the UN decade; Recognition, MIPAD set to identify, recognise and connect Most Influential 100 personalities across new verticals, aside from Under 40 Edition, in support of the UN International Decade for People of African Descent.

The New MIPAD 100 Editions include : First Ladies Edition, Under 40 Edition, Law & Justice Edition, Payments & FinTech Edition, 4th Industrial Revolution Edition, Philanthropy Edition, Royalty Edition and Travel & Tourism Edition.

Speaking about the event, Eiman Kheir, Head of Diaspora Division in the Citizens and Diaspora directorate, said the AU considers the African Diaspora the sixth region of Africa due to the fact that it constitutes large number of people of African descent currently residing outside the continent.

As a partnership, the relationship seeks to realize how Africa and the diaspora can support each other. Recognizing the decade, is one way towards guaranteeing justice, recognition, anti-racism, and development to African persons across the world, and it is at the heart of what Africa can do to uphold the dignity of its People.

H.E Fatima Maada-Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone, one of the headliners featured on the cover of the First Ladies Edition in a statement said, “I am a different first lady. My aim is not to score political points, but to let women know that they must not only be servants in the kitchen but also major players in the boosting of our economy.” She shared her appreciation of the work MIPAD is doing saying, “if we don’t celebrate ourselves, who else will?.”

In collaboration with MIPAD the Office of the First Lady of Sierra Leone has invited the Most Influential 100 and others in the Diaspora to Freetown for Independence Day and the Door of Return business, cultural and heritage tourism 25 April to 2 May in celebration of UNESCO 25th Anniversary of the Slave Route Project and recognition of the 400th Anniversary of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Since 2017, MIPAD has shed lights on the great achievements of the People of African Decent under 40 across the globe, working towards a positive narrative for the continent.

MIPAD has recognised over 400 high achievers of African Decent both in the public and private sector worldwide, pairing those based across the Diaspora with their counterparts inside Africa, across various verticals, and will be releasing the global 100 lists annually until 2024.