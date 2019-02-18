Step into a mobile reality game – but beware, this one can be lethal

If your Daddy can afford N$700,000 for a small supercharged, performance car, then the new Golf R is just the set of wheels for you to impress the rest of the neighbourhood.

Volkswagen SA announced this week it has increased the power output of its top-of-the-range Golf model, the Golf R, to 228 kW. Previously this pocket rocket packed ‘only’ 213 horses, but even then it was the fastest Golf despite what 20-somethings want to believe about their GTIs.

The new Golf R is the most powerful Golf ever sold by Volkswagen SA. Interestingly, the popular appeal of performance small cars for young, energetic drivers is reflected in the sales statistics. Volkswagen said the three Golfs with the most woema, the GTI, the GTD and the R, have made up more than 45% of all Golf sales in southern Africa since the seventh generation Golf was introduced in 2013.

To compensate for the lethal lack of driving experience and road manners of the typical performance enthusiast, the engineers had to add many features assisting the driver to handle the car’s immense power.

“The seventh generation Golf R continues to be a benchmark for driver assistance systems in the compact class, employing technologies that significantly improve safety. These include the optional Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert as well as Adaptive Cruise Control with Front Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking System,” stated Volkswagen.

On the outside, some minor changes have been made to increase the splash of bling the R has to carry, helping to push up its appeal in its market segment.

A new performance exhaust (optional) lets out just the right rip to remind the driver this is no ordinary Golf. Black brake callipers signal to all other road users, not to worry, if the speed overwhelms the driver, he may be able to stop before impact. Standard features include the bumpers, headlights and taillights, all fitting nicely into the overall image of strength and composure.

More bling is added around the mirrors, flashing Matte Chrome or Carbon (optional).

Rounding off the exterior fantasy is a set of wheels that barely escape the fenders. Low-pro’s attached to 19 inch alloys, not only reveal the vehicle’s aggressive attitude, they also keep it stuck securely to the surface.

The R’s infotainment system includes the so-called Sport HMI, showing power output and G-force, to the delight of Lauda hopefuls.

On the test track, the Golf R blasted from zero to 100 in 4.6 seconds, aided in no small measure by a fast-shifting 7-speed gearbox.

The Golf R comes standard with a 5-year/90,000km Service Plan, 3-year/120,000 km warranty and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15,000km.